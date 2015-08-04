A d v e r t i s e m e n t

PRINCES TOWN PARENTS WANT NEW SCHOOL

By STACY MOORE Tuesday, September 6 2016

AS the new school term opened yesterday, frustrated parents and students of the Princes Town Presbyterian No.1 Primary School staged a placard demonstration demanding answers from the Ministry of Education as to why construction work has not started on a new school building.

They are deeply concerned over the discomfort felt by the students who are being accommodated in already cramped spaces at the Princes Town Presbyterian No. 2 School.



“It is really a tight squeeze for all those students in such a small environment,” President of the Parent Teachers’ Association, Nola Ramjohn-Karim, told Newsday yesterday.



To show their dissatisfaction, parents and students armed with placards, blocked the entrance to the school compound at Princes Town Presbyterian No.



2 from as early as 7am.



For nearly two years the students have been attending classes at the Princes Town Presbyterian Primary No.2 School after their school building on Edward Street was deemed unfit for use.



Ramjohn-Karim said that for too long, parents have remained silent while their students continue to suffer.



“Since last year June, the students of Princes Town Presbyterian No.1 and Princes Town Presbyterian No.



2 have been operating on a shift system. It is too much stress and immense pressure for these students,” Ramjohn- Karim explained.



She said that the students of both schools are being affected.



“Since this shift system, the students of the Princes Town Presbyterian No. 2 School don’t even have access to their music room and art room because these rooms are being used to accommodate our students,” Ramjohn-Karim said.



She strongly believes that the students of the Princes Town Presbyterian No.1 Primary School have been neglected.



“Our children are being deprived of learning in a comfortable environment and it is really unfair when you see other schools being rebuilt.” Mother of two, Laura Ragbir-Ramjattan, said that in the initial stages of the shift system, she had to drop her children off at separate times during the day.



“I had to drop my son to school at 8am, then pick him up at 2pm then drop my daughter off at 12 noon then pick her up at 4.30 pm. And in addition to their regular activities, they have their co-curricula activities after school.



All of that had to stop,” she explained.



Ragbi r-R amj at - tan said her children began experiencing severe headaches because of the stress with the shift system which they were not accustomed to.



“I am one of the lucky ones,” she said.



“I have my own personal vehicle, but I know there are many people who are in my position with children on two shifts and have to pay for transport.” Parents have vowed to continue protesting until they get a hearing from officials of the Education Ministry.



Efforts to contact officials from the Ministry of Education and the Presbyterian Primary School Board proved futile.







