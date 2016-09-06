A d v e r t i s e m e n t

CTU looks into plight of Chinese workers

By Andre Bagoo Tuesday, September 6 2016

THE Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU) of the Ministry of National Security _ one of the State agencies that tackles human trafficking _ is looking into the issue of Chinese workers at construction sites who may have been trafficked into the country, CTU Director Alana Wheeler said yesterday.

Wheeler was speaking with Newsday at the opening of a weeklong training session hosted by Interpol and supported by the Canadian High Commission as part of a regional effort to strengthen measures to tackle the illicit billion-dollar trade.



“We are looking into that,” Wheeler said when questioned over recent reports of Chinese nationals being encamped in the country to maintain projects such as the National Academy for the Performing Arts and the Couva Children’s Hospital.



She said she was not able to give any details but indicated the issue of Chinese workers was certainly on the radar of the unit.



“There is a lot of work to be done in Trinidad,” Wheeler said. “We have only just touched the surface.



“We have a lot more work to do in the unit.



Of course this type of training will assist us and strengthen our capacity to be able to respond to the challenges we are seeing. We are happy to see this training, we are happy to benefit from this training and we are grateful to the Government of Canada and Interpol for involving Trinidad and Tobago in this project.” Newsday last week reported at least 20 Chinese nationals are kept to maintain aspects of NAPA and the Children’s Hospital, according to officials of SCG International (Caribbean) Ltd.



In response, Urban Development Corporation of TT Chairman Noel Garcia said the matter of Chinese workers was one for the contractor and the State had “no evidence that the Shanghai Group is in violation of any of the ILO laws.” The CTU has a staff of about 20 officials.



In 2014, about 35 matters were investigated, according to the CTU annual report to Parliament.



Additionally, more than 90 people were screened for human trafficking indicators, which are the signs that people may be in a country involuntarily, or under coercion.



Six of these were identified as victims of trafficking.



“These included one Trinidad and Tobago national who is a child, who was exploited as a child soldier, three Venezuelan nationals for sexual exploitation, and two Guyanese nationals for labour exploitation,” the CTU stated.



Several joint operations and exercises were conducted, including: Operation Soup which was undertaken with the Police Service’s Western Division.



Eleven Chinese women were “found working in brothels in Woodbrook.” Speaking at the opening of the training event at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s, Port-of-Spain, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Support) Wayne Dick said human trafficking remains a “hot issue” and called for network- building



