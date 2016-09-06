A d v e r t i s e m e n t

AG on one year in Govt: On the right path

By Clint Chan Tack Tuesday, September 6 2016

ATTORNEY General (AG) Faris Al-Rawi on Sunday expressed confidence that as the People’s National Movement (PNM) marks its first year in office on Wednesday, it has done well in restoring a sense of stability to the country and is “on the right path” as it cleans up the mess which its People’s Partnership (PP) predecessor left behind.

Al-Rawi, who is also the PNM San Fernando West MP, said he is not worried about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s announcement that there will be adjustments to the Cabinet after the 2016/2017 Budget.



“That is entirely the prerogative of the Prime Minister. That is a matter for him to speak on,” Al-Rawi said. The AG added, “It is really the obligation of ministers to do what they need to do.” He identified National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Works and Transport Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Social Develoment and Family Services Minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow Cockburn as some of his ministerial colleagues who have helped him as AG and MP. “I have been very pleased to work with my colleagues.



It’s a team effort,” he said.



The Budget must be passed in the House of Representatives and the Senate before October 31. The Prime Minister did not indicate whether the Cabinet adjustments would happen after the passage of the Budget in both Houses of Parliament or after its presentation by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on a date to be announced. Parliament’s sittings resume on Friday.



While some commentators have expressed dissatisfaction with the PNM’s performance after one year in office, Al-Rawi said, “It is no small thing to say that you lost 65 percent of your revenue.” However he disclosed that this was the stark reality which the PNM inherited from the PP when it assumed office last September.



Observing it was interesting that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar continues to challenge the legitmacy of last year’s general elections, Al-Rawi said the PNM entered government to encounter a pre-existing system left behind by the PP and were like, “cherries sitting on a pile.” Stating the PNM had to undertake significant work in several areas of governance neglected by the PP over the last five years, the AG declared, “The last 11 months has been nonstop action.” He said the decision to reduce the number of government ministries from 33 to 23 has resulted in greater efficiency in government’s operations.







