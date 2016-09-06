|
Tuesday, September 6 2016
PRESIDENT of the Prison Officers Association, Ceron Richards, yesterday received his suspension notice which was given to him in relation to the loss of a firearm earlier this year. The letter was dated August 30, and took effect from yesterday.
During a press conference yesterday, Richards said he believes that there is more to his suspension than meets the eye, but he added it will not deter the Association from fighting for the rights of the prison officers.
