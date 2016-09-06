A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Ceron receives suspension letter

PRESIDENT of the Prison Officers Association, Ceron Richards, yesterday received his suspension notice which was given to him in relation to the loss of a firearm earlier this year. The letter was dated August 30, and took effect from yesterday.

During a press conference yesterday, Richards said he believes that there is more to his suspension than meets the eye, but he added it will not deter the Association from fighting for the rights of the prison officers.



“We have always been very vociferous on issues concerning the prison service to the extent that a number of people would have been aggrieved over the years based on how we have conducted our affairs,” Richards said. “It will not deter me. I will be more encouraged than ever to address the issues facing the Association.” His suspension arose out of an alleged break in at his San Juan home between March 10 and 11, following which his service firearm was reported stolen. Richards said yesterday that he and the Association feel victimised by the prison service.



“We always knew that there are forces out there trying to hush us up.



The reality is we advanced in the public domain a number of serious issues plaguing the prison service and we will not stop being relentless regarding our members. Not only for our officers but inmates and by association the society at large.”



