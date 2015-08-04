|
KEZIA Reese, principal of the Athenian Pre-Secondary School at Dean Street, St Augustine, tries to make her students’ first day of school an enjoyable one. Yesterday, when school reopened, Reese donned a version of the school uniform, which she had made, with mismatched socks and ribbons in her hair.
Reese said this has been a tradition for her every first day of school as an icebreaker and to show the students that she was also a part of them.
