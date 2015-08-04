A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Principal wears students’ uniform

By CAROL MATROO Tuesday, September 6 2016

KEZIA Reese, principal of the Athenian Pre-Secondary School at Dean Street, St Augustine, tries to make her students’ first day of school an enjoyable one. Yesterday, when school reopened, Reese donned a version of the school uniform, which she had made, with mismatched socks and ribbons in her hair.

Reese said this has been a tradition for her every first day of school as an icebreaker and to show the students that she was also a part of them.



“Every first day of school I try to come out with something lively and exciting for the children, wacky socks or a crazy hairdo.



Today I had my own uniform made which I wore.



I always try to humanise our positions and let them know we are here, let them know we are part of them, that this is a team and not them being separate from us, and to break the ice.



Reese said on the first day of school she let them know that heroes came in all shapes and sizes, hence the slogan “you cannot judge a hero by his size.” “We want them to know that they are already heroes for being able to come out to school, being brave to let go of home, going to their new classes and meeting their new teachers. It’s just something to relate to them. When they saw me dressed in the uniform they went crazy.



Most of them found that it was funny and entertaining and they loved it, so it served its purpose,” she said.



She said the first days of school are when all the teachers would discuss rules, but also to let them know that each class was a team.



“I am not only the principal of the school but in class I am part of them.



Even though they know the rules and the boundaries we try not to separate and alienate the educator from the educated. It doesn’t mean we have to be stiff about it. We try to make them feel that we are always there with them.







