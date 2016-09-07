|
Wednesday, September 7 2016
THE PROSPECT of pay increases for MPs, judges, and civil servants will be affected by the state of the economy as the chairman of the Salaries Review Commission Kyle Rudden yesterday confirmed the Commission will consider “budgetary” factors in its review of 300-plus official posts.
“You have to consider things like economic capacity to pay,” the chairman told reporters at President’s House moments after a new member of the SRC was sworn in. “Obviously it is not good. It is difficult to raise salaries in an economy that is not doing well.” Asked if the Commission takes economic factors into account when making its recommendations to Parliament, Rudden said, “Certainly, I would imagine, not having done the general review before, one of the factors you would consider would be the budgetary impact of any set of increases.” Asked if the SRC had any challenges, Rudden said, “One of the challenges is nobody is going to like what you say. It’s one of the few commissions that all Parliamentarians don’t like.” However, the chairman said there was no decision yet on any salary conditions.
