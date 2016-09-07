|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Wednesday, September 7 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
WITH the 2017 budget presentation just weeks away, the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, (CCIC), has reiterated the need for “better incentives” to kickstart the nation’s “stagnating economy” including the development of E-tech parks to stimulate economic activity.
In a wide ranging statement issued by Chamber president, Richie Sookhai yesterday, he noted that while three E-tech parks had been promised for the Central area “we want to strongly recommend that the Government consider setting up at least one of the parks so that it can help stimulate local economic activity.” “On the issue of the economy, we are appreciative of the fact that the Government has already begun to show some interest in the diversification of the economy away from full dependence on oil and gas,” Sookhai stated and cited the relocation of the Ministry of Agriculture from St Clair to Chaguanas saying this was “a bold and necessary move and indicative of an interest in working closer with the farmers and food producers of the nation to bring down our food import bill.” “While we are hopeful that other, similar moves will take place with the new Budget, the CCIC remains concerned over the abrupt and unannounced drawing down of funds from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund and the failure, so far, of the Government to produce other promised financing to deal with our growing debt,” he added.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.072 sek.