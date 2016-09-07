A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » E-tech park needed in Central Wednesday, September 7 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


E-tech park needed in Central

By Richardson Dhalai Wednesday, September 7 2016

WITH the 2017 budget presentation just weeks away, the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, (CCIC), has reiterated the need for “better incentives” to kickstart the nation’s “stagnating economy” including the development of E-tech parks to stimulate economic activity.

In a wide ranging statement issued by Chamber president, Richie Sookhai yesterday, he noted that while three E-tech parks had been promised for the Central area “we want to strongly recommend that the Government consider setting up at least one of the parks so that it can help stimulate local economic activity.” “On the issue of the economy, we are appreciative of the fact that the Government has already begun to show some interest in the diversification of the economy away from full dependence on oil and gas,” Sookhai stated and cited the relocation of the Ministry of Agriculture from St Clair to Chaguanas saying this was “a bold and necessary move and indicative of an interest in working closer with the farmers and food producers of the nation to bring down our food import bill.” “While we are hopeful that other, similar moves will take place with the new Budget, the CCIC remains concerned over the abrupt and unannounced drawing down of funds from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund and the failure, so far, of the Government to produce other promised financing to deal with our growing debt,” he added.

“It is our hope that the Budget plans for the 2017 financial year will reflect better incentives for the growth and scope of business and diversification of the economy so that our stagnating economy can finally get the kick-start that it desperately needs from the Government,” Sookhai stated.

And on the issue of crime, Sookhai expressed cautious optimism about the recent crime talks between Government and the Opposition as successive governments had ‘galleried their action plans to deal with rising crime but as we stand today crime is spiralling out of control and containment.” “We can no longer speak of ‘hot spots’ in this country as we could one year ago, because crime is hitting every home and every street corner, every seaport and airport,” he stated.

“In Chaguanas we are hoping that Government will finally make the urgent decision to introduce the wide use of CCTV cameras in the borough and ensure that they are connected to the national grid so that we can have some level of monitoring and control.

We also await word from the authorities on the establishment of a Police Post in the Enterprise area so that the law-abiding citizens of that area can find some peace in their community,” he added.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • SQUEEZE FOR MP, JUDGES
 • Emrit clean bowled by Windies selectors
 • Paralympic Games opens in Rio today
 • 25 advance to Patriotic Song semis
 • Champion trainer O’Brien suspended
 • Kamla questions murder rate stats

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.072 sek.