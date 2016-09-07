A d v e r t i s e m e n t

E-tech park needed in Central

By Richardson Dhalai Wednesday, September 7 2016

WITH the 2017 budget presentation just weeks away, the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, (CCIC), has reiterated the need for “better incentives” to kickstart the nation’s “stagnating economy” including the development of E-tech parks to stimulate economic activity.

In a wide ranging statement issued by Chamber president, Richie Sookhai yesterday, he noted that while three E-tech parks had been promised for the Central area “we want to strongly recommend that the Government consider setting up at least one of the parks so that it can help stimulate local economic activity.” “On the issue of the economy, we are appreciative of the fact that the Government has already begun to show some interest in the diversification of the economy away from full dependence on oil and gas,” Sookhai stated and cited the relocation of the Ministry of Agriculture from St Clair to Chaguanas saying this was “a bold and necessary move and indicative of an interest in working closer with the farmers and food producers of the nation to bring down our food import bill.” “While we are hopeful that other, similar moves will take place with the new Budget, the CCIC remains concerned over the abrupt and unannounced drawing down of funds from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund and the failure, so far, of the Government to produce other promised financing to deal with our growing debt,” he added.



“It is our hope that the Budget plans for the 2017 financial year will reflect better incentives for the growth and scope of business and diversification of the economy so that our stagnating economy can finally get the kick-start that it desperately needs from the Government,” Sookhai stated.



And on the issue of crime, Sookhai expressed cautious optimism about the recent crime talks between Government and the Opposition as successive governments had ‘galleried their action plans to deal with rising crime but as we stand today crime is spiralling out of control and containment.” “We can no longer speak of ‘hot spots’ in this country as we could one year ago, because crime is hitting every home and every street corner, every seaport and airport,” he stated.



“In Chaguanas we are hoping that Government will finally make the urgent decision to introduce the wide use of CCTV cameras in the borough and ensure that they are connected to the national grid so that we can have some level of monitoring and control.



We also await word from the authorities on the establishment of a Police Post in the Enterprise area so that the law-abiding citizens of that area can find some peace in their community,” he added.







