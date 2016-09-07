A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Gabriel Faria new Chamber CEO

Wednesday, September 7 2016

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce yesterday announced the appointment of Gabriel Faria as its new CEO. Faria assumes office from October 1. Incumbent CEO Catherine Kumar retires on September 30.

In a statement, the Chamber said Faria joined the organisation from yesterday with a view to working alongside Kumar. The Chamber praised Kumar for successfully guiding it through several national policy changes since she assumed office in January 2010. The Chamber said Kumar at all times ensured that the perspective and contributions of the business community were always effectively represented across critical sectors.



The Chamber said Faria brings 35 years of leadership and management experience, gained locally and abroad, to the post of CEO. Some of the key posts which Faria has held were in organisations such as Angostura Holdings, Carib Brewery and Neal and Massy Trinidad Limited.



In terms of academic criteria, the Chamber said Faria holds a Master’s of Business Administration in International Business from Barry University and is a member of Delta mu Delta International Honour Society for Business Administration.







