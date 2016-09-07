|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Wednesday, September 7 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce yesterday announced the appointment of Gabriel Faria as its new CEO. Faria assumes office from October 1. Incumbent CEO Catherine Kumar retires on September 30.
In a statement, the Chamber said Faria joined the organisation from yesterday with a view to working alongside Kumar. The Chamber praised Kumar for successfully guiding it through several national policy changes since she assumed office in January 2010. The Chamber said Kumar at all times ensured that the perspective and contributions of the business community were always effectively represented across critical sectors.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.060 sek.