RED EYE KILLER

By Cecily Asson Thursday, September 8 2016

DISPLAYING severe wounds to her hands and ear, a 13-yearold girl relived the horror yesterday of witnessing the brutal and fatal chopping of a Piparo woman by an enraged assailant, the girl herself barely escaping the marauding, cutlass-wielding killer.

The man, now being sought by the police, unleashed multiple chops as he cornered the woman, 31-year-old Terisha Heeralal, under her Piparo home where he continued his vicious attack ending her life.



An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday revealed that Heeralal died as a result of nine chop wounds behind the head.



“His eyes were red,” the girl recalled as she recounted how the 42-year-old man turned on her as she tried to stop him from further chopping the hapless Heeralal. “When I was running, he was still pelting shots. He tried to hold my hair, but I managed to shake him off and run down by the neighbours screaming for help.” The teenager, a standard five student of one of the schools in the area, wept as she openly spoke to the media about the tragic incident.



Reports are that the man became incensed over Heeralal’s use of Facebook on her mobile phone early yesterday morning.



A police report stated that at about one o’clock yesterday Heeralal, a doubles vendor of Dindial Trace, Piparo, and the man, a close male relative, had an argument during which time she was fatally chopped. Her body was discovered lying in the yard. Police have since mounted a search for the suspect, a handy man and father of two, of Borde Narve, Princes Town. Two empty bottles believed to have contained a poisonous liquid were seized by investigators.



They are however yet to determine if the suspect had consumed any of the contents.



The girl who survived the fatal cutlass attack when she went to Heeralal’s assistance, sustained chop wounds to both arms and her left ear. She was treated and later discharged from the Princes Town District Health Facility.



She received 16 stitches to her right arm, two to her left arm and one to her ear. The shaken teenager spoke to reporters in the presence of Heeralal’s parents, Dipchan Heeralal and Taramatee Bridgelal at their home in Piparo, as they struggled to come to terms with the brutal death of the last of their six children.



The suspect had reportedly chased after the young girl along the lonely road. She is said to have run about 200 feet away to a neighbour’s house where she begged for help. By that time the assailant had given up the chase.



Saddened relatives of Heeralal yesterday blamed jealousy for the death of their loved one. They said her male friend, whom she knew for over four years, reached a point where he had stopped her from selling doubles and forced her to stay at home with no money to take care of her children. Relatives said he often threatened Heeralal’s life. It was reported that yesterday morning the enraged suspect took the cutlass out of his car, that was parked under the house, and planassed (beat with the flat side of cutlass) Heeralal, before chopping her to death. Earlier in the day, relatives said Heeralal and the suspect were seen liming and returned home late that evening.



Reporters were told that Heeralal and her male companion “were normal” when they went home and during the night, an argument flared when he saw her on the phone using social media.



“She was on her phone going through her Facebook,” the girl said. “He hit her head and knocked the phone out of her hand. They argued and they cool down for a second. She continued her chores, boiling macaroni.



Then he took the phone and took out the battery and pelt it outside.” “She went downstairs looking for the battery and after she find it went back upstairs,” the teen continued.



“He come upstairs and take the phone battery again and put it somewhere where she cannot find it.” The girl said it was when Heeralal went back downstairs and asked the man for the battery for her phone that he took the cutlass out of his car and began planassing her.



“She step back and he start hitting her with the cutlass,” she added. “He then start chopping her. She walked back a few steps and she fall down and he went over her and continued chopping her more.” The teenaged girl said that it was after Heeralal fell, and she began screaming for him to stop, that he turned the blade on her.



She continued: “When he done chop her, he came after me and start chopping me,” the girl related, showing the injuries to her arms and ear.



“I ran by my neighbour and he call the police,” the teenager said as she wept. “They went up the road to find him but he gone in hiding and leave her body right there.” Remembering the good times she shared with Heeralal, the teenager recalled recently downloading a game the suspect liked.



The girl had not been to school since it re-opened on Monday because she did not get all her books and uniform as yet, relatives stated.



Heeralal’s father, Dipchan, said one month ago his daughter had told him how her lover had threatened to “chop her up” and both he and her mother advised her to report the matter to police.



“I know he was real jealous of her and it was for that reason he stop her from selling doubles,” Dipchan said. “He always feel something would happen but if he was the right person to start with, she would not have to go and sell doubles.” Dipchan said his last daughter had no financial support and that is why she went out to work. He further said his daughter was not allowed to attend his birthday party two weeks ago at his home.



Taramatee then added, “She have two children to mind so I tell her go and make doubles and go and sell. This mister she with, sometimes he support she, sometimes he don’t support she. He never want she to go nowhere, so he stop she from selling doubles.



They always quarrelling but they does quarrel and make back up.



She tell we he always threatening to chop she, she father tell she to go and make a report in the station. We can’t do nothing, all we could do is talk and hope she listen.” The couple said Heeralal had told them she reported the matter to the Princes Town Police Station but Newsday was unable to confirm this.







