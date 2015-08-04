A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Woman dies after 40ft fall

YOHANSEH ASUKILE Thursday, September 8 2016

A woman who reportedly fell about 40 feet from her family’s Tobago dwelling house on Monday succumbed to her injuries at about 3pm yesterday. Abigail Young Sing, a mother of two, was flown to Trinidad after the incident.

When Newsday spoke with a nurse at the Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago yesterday, she said although the hospital received the call to prepare for an incoming urgent Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patient, a decision was made to send her to Trinidad.



Abigail’s sister, Charlotte Young Sing, had started a social media campaign on Facebook urging friends, family and well-wishers to pray for her.



Charlotte did not detail the full extent of the circumstances surrounding the incident but did allude to her sister possibly suffering from post-partum depression which is a state of clinical depression after giving birth to a baby. In her posting Charlotte said, “The perks of being a mom is tangible beautiful kids that love us unconditionally. But what many people don’t tell you is that post-partum depression is real and it’s side effects can be devastating and it’s symptoms can be easily missed.



Anyone who knows Abby knows that she lives for her children and would never do anything to hurt herself or the ones she loves. But her disillusioned state left her vulnerable to danger.” Charlotte explained that the loss of Abigail’s grandfather-in-law and grandfather in the past few months led them to identify her symptoms as grief.



“We hope that by sharing this post we are able to make others more aware of post-partum depression and that awareness will save lives.



“Words cannot describe what it was like finding her body nestled in a lemon tree. But after saying the ‘Our Father’ out loud, God gave me the strength to pull her out while her husband and my mom stood at my side holding up the branches of thorns.” Charlotte had stated that her sister’s condition was critical and that she was fighting for her life.



She had appealed to Facebook users to share the post if they were touched by Abigail’s life and if they or someone they love has suffered from post-partum depression.



The post was shared about 2,000 times. Charlotte said, “We love you Abby and may God grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the courage to change the things we can and the wisdom to know the difference.



God continue to guide us.”



