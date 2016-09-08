A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » 60 HDC townhouses for Bon Air South Thursday, September 8 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


60 HDC townhouses for Bon Air South

Thursday, September 8 2016

HOUSING and Urban Development Minister, Randall Mitchell, admitted yesterday that there is a housing shortage in the country because the ministry does not have the financial resources.

Mitchell said while he appreciates the fact that there continues to be an expectation that Government would fulfil the housing needs of everyone, they simply do not have the financial resources to do so.

“We are all aware of the economic realities that face us. The oil price has gone down to about US$27 per barrel. The ministry doesn’t have the amount of money to finance these projects ourselves, so the HDC (Housing Development Corporation) has to come up with the money through the sale of homes, collection of rents and rent-to-own payments.

“We have our Private Public Partnership model which we will be embarking on. The HDC can provide the financing to deal with the infrastructural work, and we will ask the contractors to come in and finance the building construction themselves. What we will do at the HDC, we will assess applicants and ensure that we have purchases for those homes,” Mitchell told members of the media at the sod turning ceremony for a Bon Air South housing project at Woodstar Avenue, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca.

The project would consist of 60 townhouses on a five-acre parcel of land, which would cost $48m.

He said contracts have just been evaluated and they would soon announce who the successful contractors are.

Mitchell said the ministry has finalised proposals to encourage the use of the Private Public Partnership model and awaited final approval from the Finance Ministry to begin.

Asked whether the non-payment to contractors for previous projects that have been completed would create a problem, Mitchell said he did not think so.

“I think contractors have faith in the Government. Like any other government, their first year in office, we need to establish that all the invoices to paid can withstand scrutiny. That process has been done. We have been talking to the contractors and we have assured them that they will be paid,” he said.

He said with respect to the distribution of homes, he believed his ministry has done well, adding that there are 1,400 available to distribute before the end of the year.

Mitchell said there are 170,000 applications for Government- subsidised housing and to facilitate citizens’ ability to acquire public housing, they would continue to offer subsidised mortgage loans at low interest rates.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • RED EYE KILLER
 • TT, Cuba deepening trade relations
 • Hart slams senior players after 4-0 drubbing
 • Ask Moonilal where he got info from
 • Parents await word from Garcia
 • Pepper joins International network of Independent Ad Agencies

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.078 sek.