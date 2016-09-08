|
Thursday, September 8 2016
DUE TO heavy mid-afternoon showers, the Maraval River overflowed its banks in the vicinity of La Seiva, cutting off access for a brief period and causing bumperto- bumper traffic on Saddle Road.
The water was reportedly high in other areas including in the vicinity of the water treatment plant as the rain poured for about 20 minutes.
