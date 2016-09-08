A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Home » News » Maraval River overflows banks Thursday, September 8 2016
Maraval River overflows banks

Thursday, September 8 2016

DUE TO heavy mid-afternoon showers, the Maraval River overflowed its banks in the vicinity of La Seiva, cutting off access for a brief period and causing bumperto- bumper traffic on Saddle Road.

The water was reportedly high in other areas including in the vicinity of the water treatment plant as the rain poured for about 20 minutes.

However, residents told Newsday that once the rains subsided the water receded quickly, but debris remained on the road where the river overflowed the banks.

Maraval resident Terry- Ann Roach said yesterday’s overflowing of the river banks was the worst she had seen in four years.

“It came over the road in the vicinity of Anguilla Park, but the water went down quickly once the rain stopped. There is a lot of debris on the road,” she said.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of the Office of Disaster Preparedness, Dr Stephen Ramroop, told Newsday there were reports of flash flooding in Maraval and Diego Martin, but his office received no request for assistance.

The Met Office on Tuesday had forecasted possible heavy thundershowers in varying localities.



