Parents await word from Garcia

Thursday, September 8 2016

PARENTS of students attending the Princes Town Presbyterian No.1 Primary School have met with members of the Presbyterian Primary School Board in their latest attempt to secure a adequate accomodation for their children. However, they say they are still awaiting an invitation to meet with Education Minister, Anthony Garcia.

The parents, armed with placards, protested in front the Princes Town Presbyterian No.2 Primary School on Monday - the first day of the new school term.



The protest continued on Tuesday.



They are demanding answers as to why for the past two years construction work on a new school has not started. Since then, the students of Princes Town Presbyterian No.1 Primary School have been attending classes at the Princes Town Presbyterian No.2 Primary School under a shift system. Parents are complaining that the environment is cramped for students to learn. Speaking to Newsday, President of the Parent Teachers’ Association (PTA), Nola Ramjohn- Karim, said members of the Board, PTA officials and school principals met on Tuesday, but they are yet to hear from officials of the Education Ministry.



“Nothing can be done unless we get a hearing,” Ramjohn- Karim said “We need to hear from the Minister and there must be dialogue among all parties.



We have had so many meetings in the past, now we need action.” Apart from the cramped environment, according to the PTA President, since the implementation of the shift system, students of the Princes Town Presbyterian No. 2 School do not have access to their music and art rooms as the rooms are being used to accommodate the students of the Princes Town Presbyterian No.1 School.



When contacted, chairman of the Board, Carlyle Mulchan, confirmed that the Board did meet with the PTA. Mulchan said that the Board was also hoping to meet with officials from the Education Ministry very soon to engage in dialogue to move forward



