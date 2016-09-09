|
Friday, September 9 2016
SOUTH businesswoman, Denise Martin, shot in the head eight days ago, has died, and relatives are now describing the attack on her as “a hit” following a love affair gone sour. Martin, aged 28, died at the San Fernando General Hospital at about 2.10 pm on Wednesday. A number of close relatives were at her bedside as she drew her last breath.
“She put up a real fight for her life but it wasn’t to be,” one grieving family member told Newsday. “Yesterday, (Wednesday) the hospital called all the family to come to the hospital to say goodbye to her. She looked very peaceful.” Family members are now saying that Martin was attacked because she dared to walk away from a relationship in which she no longer had an interest. One of them told Newsday that her life had been threatened. He said, “He told her that he would kill her if she ever went back to her old boyfriend and she didn’t hide the threat because she had mentioned it to all her friends that he had threatened her and people know he is capable.” Relatives revealed Martin was afraid to report the matter to the police because of the man’s “connections.” The mother of one died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) surrounded by close relatives and friends, including her boyfriend Shamshudeen Mohammed who was also shot and wounded in the gun attack in the early hours of August 31 - the Independence holiday. According to police, the couple had been liming in the gallery of Mohammed’s home in Fyzabad when they were confronted by two gunmen who opened fire on them.
