|Friday, September 9 2016
MURDERED doubles vendor, Terisha Heeralal, 31, will be laid to rest tomorrow following a funeral service held under Christian rites in Piparo tomorrow. She was chopped to death by a close male relative in the presence of a 13-year-old girl. It was reported that the man, who Heeralal’s relatives accused of being jealous of her, became incensed when he saw her using Facebook on her mobile phone.
The teenager, who was also wounded during the attack, yesterday began receiving counselling from the Witness and Victim Support Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Up to yesterday, Heeralal’s killer was still at large and officers from the San Fernando CID continued the manhunt for him in the Piparo forest. Newsday was told that the suspect’s relatives also mounted a search for him in the forest after a “seer man” had informed them that he was in a “shed in the bush and his life was running out.”
