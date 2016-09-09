A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Hunt on for Piparo killer Friday, September 9 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Hunt on for Piparo killer

Cecily Asson Friday, September 9 2016

MURDERED doubles vendor, Terisha Heeralal, 31, will be laid to rest tomorrow following a funeral service held under Christian rites in Piparo tomorrow. She was chopped to death by a close male relative in the presence of a 13-year-old girl. It was reported that the man, who Heeralal’s relatives accused of being jealous of her, became incensed when he saw her using Facebook on her mobile phone.

The teenager, who was also wounded during the attack, yesterday began receiving counselling from the Witness and Victim Support Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Up to yesterday, Heeralal’s killer was still at large and officers from the San Fernando CID continued the manhunt for him in the Piparo forest. Newsday was told that the suspect’s relatives also mounted a search for him in the forest after a “seer man” had informed them that he was in a “shed in the bush and his life was running out.”

The wanted man, a father of two, is from Borde Narve in Princes Town. According to police reports, at about one o’clock on Wednesday, Heeralal was at her Dindial Trace, Piparo home when she and a male relative had an argument. It was reported that he took a cutlass and fatally chopped Heeralal several times about the body. An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre, St James revealed that death was due to nine chop wounds at the back of the head. Heeralal’s relatives are calling for more police presence in the area until the suspect is found.

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • 'It was a hit'
 • Absolute waste of time and money
 • Constantine, Persaud cop major prizes at North east awards
 • Woman deaf in right ear after being shot
 • Finding right balance
 • Carmona calls for Indian drug companies in TT

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.068 sek.