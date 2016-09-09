|
Friday, September 9 2016
PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday declared the Commission of Inquiry into the Las Alturas housing project “an absolute waste of time and money.” He also said the inquiry’s findings support the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) position that the former People’s Partnership (PP) government failed to protect taxpayers with respect to the project. Rowley indicated the report will be laid in the Parliament’s library today and should be available to the public sometime afterwards.
Addressing the post-Cabinet news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair, Rowley showed a copy of the report he received from President Anthony Carmona on Wednesday. Referring to Newsday articles dated September 19, 2014 and November 1, 2014 as he outlined the chronology of Las Alturas, Rowley observed, “The only reasonable useful finding that the commission could have made...the commission did not make.”
