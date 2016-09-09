A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Absolute waste of time and money

Clint Chan Tack Friday, September 9 2016

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday declared the Commission of Inquiry into the Las Alturas housing project “an absolute waste of time and money.” He also said the inquiry’s findings support the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) position that the former People’s Partnership (PP) government failed to protect taxpayers with respect to the project. Rowley indicated the report will be laid in the Parliament’s library today and should be available to the public sometime afterwards.

Addressing the post-Cabinet news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair, Rowley showed a copy of the report he received from President Anthony Carmona on Wednesday. Referring to Newsday articles dated September 19, 2014 and November 1, 2014 as he outlined the chronology of Las Alturas, Rowley observed, “The only reasonable useful finding that the commission could have made...the commission did not make.”



He said this was the failure of the PP and the Housing Development Corporation’s (HDC) Board it appointed to go after China Jiangsu, the contractor of the two failed towers that were eventually demolished. Explaining that evidence of the towers’ unfitness for occupation became clear under the PP, Rowley said the former administration and the former HDC board did not exercise the option to recover taxpayers’ money for the two failed towers under the contract signed between the HDC and China Jiangsu. Saying this could have been done under the four-year statute of limitation, Rowley said from 2011 to 2015 the PP “studiously refused” to go after China Jiangsu for breaching the contract. He found it curious that the PP did this with the contractor chosen to build a proposed interchange in Curepe but not for China Jiangsu, the main contractor for UWI’s Debe Campus.



Indicating the inquiry has cost the country $24.5 million to date, Rowley said the report supported the PNM’s position that the PP had 25 geotechnical, structural and investigative reports about Las Alturas’ failings which made the inquiry irrelevant. He said it found there was insufficient evidence to indicate criminal liability on anyone’s part. Rowley found it curious there was no finding in the inquiry’s executive summary that the HDC board constituted under the PP did nothing to protect taxpayers’ money with respect to the project. He said the inquiry has been shown to be nothing more than “a political witch-hunt” launched by his predecessor Kamla Persad-Bissessar against Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and himself which was “doomed to fail”, do nothing useful and “fatten lawyers.”



