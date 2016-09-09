A d v e r t i s e m e n t

SSA / NOC workers facing the axe

Nalinee Seelal Friday, September 9 2016

A security merger among the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), National Operations Centre (NOC), National Security Training Agency (NSTA) and Security Intelligence Agency (SIA) will result in several employees of those elite agencies being sent home on a phased basis after an assessment is carried out on.

Cabinet agreed to the merger following the strategic service Agency (Amendment) Act 2016 on May 31. In a memo dated August 10 and signed by SSA Director Colonel George Robinson, employees were informed that “this fundamental expansion of these agencies, namely SSA, NOC, NSTA and SIA, now dictates that the nascent organisation implements improved structures, systems, procedures and technology to fulfil the new mandate. Consequent to this expanded remit, all areas of human resources and labour relations are being reviewed.”



The memo continued, “This will include an assessment and re-organisation of employment practices (job descriptions, classifications), compensation practices, performance management, safety and risk management, communications and employee relations. essentially, this agency will be transformed into a high performing organisation that is results oriented. Our intention is to build a cadre of professionals who are committed, talented and passionate, willing to be challenged, are creative and inventive and subscribe to the highest ethical standards.”



The memo concluded “As a result of the foregoing, our intention is to roll out the key elements of the new organisation within the next few months. we will be reviewing all contracts of employment. engagement of staff will be considered on a case-by-case basis...” Newsday understands that several persons who were hired under the last administration and were receiving hefty packages are some of the persons from the four agencies earmarked to be axed in phase one of the exercise. some of the persons include retired police officers, prison and fire officers and some civilians.



Newsday understands that at the NOC, several units have already been shut down while at the sIA and the NTA, employees have not been given new contracts. several of the NOC operations have already been shifted to Cumuto and the intention is to have one headquarters to house the new and restructured SSA. A team of persons will be hired by the Ministry of National security to assist in the phasing out process and all employees are to undergo a re-assessment which will determine whether they will be re-employed into the SSA.



Yesterday employees of the NOC said they have no problem with the re-assessment but added that they hope the review will not be politically tainted. Newsday understands that the re-assessment of employees at the four elite units has the blessings of Minister of National security, Edmund Dillon, who is if the firm view that the SSA must be streamlined in such a way to have the best trained employees and that resources are channelled in such a way to avoid the state wasting resources. efforts to reach Robinson proved futile as calls to his cell phone went unanswered