|Friday, September 9 2016
AMID drug shortages, President Anthony Carmona yesterday urged the State to encourage Indian pharmaceutical companies to set up shop in this country. The President was speaking as he accepted letters of credence from India’s new High Commissioner to TT Bishwadip Dey and as he received Dave Persad, this country’s new high commissioner to India. “we can help India as a small country in the same way that India can help us,”
Carmona told the new high commissioner at a ceremony at President’s House. “I have seen the phenomenal growth of the pharmaceutical industry in India. I have, in fact, nationally mentioned it. But no one is biting. And I feel it is an area that certainly you can engage those responsible in the relevant ministries about the possibility of having pharmaceutical companies in Trinidad and Tobago.”
