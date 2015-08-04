|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Saturday, September 10 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
A 15-year-old student was gunned down on Thursday night while playing cards with friends at a shopping plaza in Chaguanas.
Dead is Mohammed Ali of Moonstone Crescent, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas. An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre revealed that he was shot 11 times in the head and upper body. Reports are that at about 10 pm, Mohammed was with a group of men at Village Plaza, edinburgh 500, Chaguanas when a white AD wagon pulled up.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.067 sek.