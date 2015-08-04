A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Boy, 15, shot dead while playing cards Saturday, September 10 2016
Boy, 15, shot dead while playing cards

By Ryan Hamilton-Davis and Stacy Moore Saturday, September 10 2016

A 15-year-old student was gunned down on Thursday night while playing cards with friends at a shopping plaza in Chaguanas.

Dead is Mohammed Ali of Moonstone Crescent, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas. An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre revealed that he was shot 11 times in the head and upper body. Reports are that at about 10 pm, Mohammed was with a group of men at Village Plaza, edinburgh 500, Chaguanas when a white AD wagon pulled up.

One of the occupants began shooting at the group. The card players scattered and scampered to safety, but Ali slumped to the ground. The car sped off.

Police and emergency services were contacted and officers from the Central Division responded. Investigators told Newsday that the teenager’s father was also murdered last year. Newsday understands that efforts were made to keep the teenaged boy, who was a student of Carapichaima West Secondary, on the right path. Despite their best efforts, he continued to be negatively influenced by friends. At the Forensic science Center yesterday, relatives refused to speak with members of the media.

