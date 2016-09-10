|
CITIZENS have been advised of a resurgence of the Sargassum seaweed along Trinidad and Tobago’s coastlines.
An advisory from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management confirmed that significant quantities of Sargassum seaweed have been observed off the southern coast of Trinidad and on both the leeward and windward sides of Tobago.
