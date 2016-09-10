A d v e r t i s e m e n t

ODPM warns of ‘seaweed’ resurgence

Saturday, September 10 2016

CITIZENS have been advised of a resurgence of the Sargassum seaweed along Trinidad and Tobago’s coastlines.

An advisory from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management confirmed that significant quantities of Sargassum seaweed have been observed off the southern coast of Trinidad and on both the leeward and windward sides of Tobago.



“This trend is expected to continue over the next few weeks as strong marine currents are anticipated to transport the mass of Sargassum located south-east of Trinidad in the Guiana Basin to the southern Caribbean,” the ODPM noted. The advisory further noted that the Sargassum will likely impact marine interests and the shorelines of Trinidad and Tobago.



“Citizens are urged to be vigilant and exercise caution when on the nation’s beaches and venturing out to sea. The relevant authorities are monitoring the situation and will issue further advisories as necessary,” ODPM said. Last year, heavy deposits of Sargussum seaweed covered Tobago’s coastlines, affecting fishermen’s livelihoods and tourism due to the unsightliness and strong odour of the marine plants.



The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) spent over $4 million in coastal clean-up efforts to remove the seaweed from the island’s major beaches. Pelagic sargassum is a brown alga, or seaweed that floats free in the ocean and never attaches to the ocean floor. Sargassum occurs naturally on beaches in smaller quantities.



Environmentalists have also suggested using the seaweed as fertiliser for crops.







