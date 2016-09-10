A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Facial reconstruction for murder victim

By Cecily Asson Saturday, September 10 2016

FUNERAL home employees had to work overtime yesterday to re-construct the disfigured face of murder victim, Terisher Heeralal, in order that her grieving parents, Dipchan Heeralal and Taramatee Bridglal, could kiss goodbye to the last of their six children for the final time.

Terisher, 31, of Dindial Trace, Piparo was brutally chopped to death, in the presence of a 13-yearold girl who was also chopped, by her lover of five years. Most of the chop wounds were to the face and head. Her face, relatives disclosed bore multiple chop wounds which challenged the mortuary staff.



Her facial reconstruction allowed relatives a “pleasant” viewing - a far cry from what was seen on the day she died. Seeing her face, was the couple’s one and last wish for their daughter’s funeral and they got the opportunity they wanted. When the open casket finally arrived after a long wait at their home at Dindial Settlement Piparo, they wept uncontrollably.



Her son stared into his mother’s casket while her daughter wept. Relatives caressed her face as they placed long-stemmed roses over her body.



Terisher was dressed in white and wore a tiara. Other close relatives and friends sobbed loudly. From early yesterday morning, mourners began gathering at Terisher’s home where a tent was erected, at the home of her parents and also at Christ Crusader Assembly Church. But as time ticked away, mourners realised that something had gone wrong as the body failed to arrive at the 9 am scheduled time. It was later learnt that it was still being prepared at the funeral home.



The service began some two hours later and as a result had to be curtailed in order to meet the deadline for cremation at Mosquito Creek, La Romaine. The body was not taken to the church and, instead, a ten-minute service was held downstairs the Dindial Road, Piparo house she shared with her killer. The prayers were said not too far from where she was found chopped to death. The hearse and cortège then moved to her parents’ home at Dindial Settlement where a 15-minute service was conducted before leaving for the cremation site. Both services were officiated by Pastor Robert Sookermany who said he knew Terisher since she was a child.



A relative told Newsday, “The family didn’t want Priya’s (her nickname) casket closed, they didn’t want a framed picture of on it as many had suggested. We just had to let, especially her parents and children, see her face for that one last time.” Yesterday, there were loud screams of “Priya, Priya” as prayers were being said. “Don’t leave me” and “why he chop you?” It was reported that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Terisher was chopped when her lover became enraged after seeing her using Facebook on her mobile phone.



Up to yesterday her killer had not been found despite an extensive search by police and his relatives.



In his message to those present, Sookermany told mourners that Terisher always wore a bright smile, in spite of her problems, and only recently visited him at his home telling him she was ready to settle down and do what was right in the sight of God.







