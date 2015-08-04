A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Doctor: Give mothers, fathers more time home with newborns

By MIRANDA LA ROSE Sunday, September 11 2016

Obstetrician/gynaecologist Dr Sherene Kalloo is calling on the authorities to extend paternity leave to three months, and maternity leave to six months to aid in fighting post-partum depression (PPD).

“Paternal leave is three days. A father being around for three days makes no sense.



Fourteen weeks maternity leave for a mother is way too short for breastfeeding up to six months. If these could be extended we can look forward to a society with less risk of post-partum depression,” Kalloo told Sunday Newsday yesterday.



Noting the issue is on the front burner again because of the death of young mother Abigail Ragoobar, who last week fell 40 feet to her death at a Tobago villa and was reported to have struggled with PPD, Kalloo said there were many reasons for PPD, including the lack of a support system from the father of the child, hence the appeal for extended paternity and maternity leave.



The Tobago case, she said, has brought home the reality that must be faced and to point out to Government that it is an issue they need to deal with in terms of the extension of family time for the new-born and their parents.



“If you have an increase of leave to three months for fathers to be home with their wives and their newborn babies, we will see a decrease in post-partum depression because they will have a better support system in place,” she said.



In other parts of the world where maternity and paternity leaves are between six months to a year, she said PPD was less. If PPD is increasing in Trinidad and Tobago, she said, “it means we are going down the wrong road and we could correct it by extending family time to cope with the new born.” At present, she said about ten to 20 percent of new mothers suffer from PPD in degrees ranging from mild to moderate to severe.



“We are aiming to reduce that figure, especially those who would have psychotic and suicidal thoughts, and hating the baby as well,” she said.



“We have seen cases where mothers would discard a baby without having second thoughts. That is due to post-partum depression.



So the mother blames the child and tries to get rid of it,” she said.



The most common cause of PPD, she said, was due to hormonal changes during pregnancy, but noted many of the patients would have had symptoms of depression even before they became pregnant.



Persons with known symptoms of depression, or had pre-menstrual symptoms of depression were more at risk of having post-partum depression, she said.



Pleading with husbands/ partners to support their wives with home duties while on leave and not to lime with the boys, she said, “would definitely make a difference.



“Long ago we would see more patients coming in with their partners during the pregnancy. We still see some, but in follow-ups we are seeing only the wives. So we are wondering now if there is a lack of the male understanding the emotional aspect of being pregnant,” she said.



She noted the surge in hormones during pregnancy causes women to become more emotional in various ways and men tend to shy away from that. Their way of handling it, she said, “‘You deal with it. I going out with the boys’.” Many women, who suffer with PPD on account of a lack of support from their husbands, she said, would hope that their partner changes when the baby comes. “A lot of them do. Some don’t get the support required,” she said.



Men need to understand, she said, “that they must be that strong support system.



They must know the changes involved in pregnancy, and must be present to prevent the depression that could start in pregnancy and then go on after pregnancy.” Other stressful life events could contribute to PPD, she said include social factors, conflict in marriage, and financial issues.



Post-partum depression, she said, could be managed with professional psychological support, a support system of family members, friends and relatives, taking small recreational breaks away from the environment, and pursuing other activities besides worrying.



In addition, Kalloo noted TT was promoting breastfeeding up to six months to enable a healthy child and bonding between parents and baby.



She appealed to employers to provide nurseries/breast feeding centres at their places of work to encourage mothers to go to work, breast feed and continue to bond with their children, as opposed to having a fear of leaving them behind which increases anxiety and depression.







