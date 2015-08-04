A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Pastor: TT a killing field Sunday, September 11 2016
Pastor: TT a killing field

By STACY MOORE Sunday, September 11 2016

“A killing field”.

This is how a pastor yesterday described the current state of the nation as murders continue to soar.

Pastor Winston Mahabir made the declaration while delivering the sermon at the funeral service of Denise Martin, 28, who died on Wednesday at San Fernando General Hospital after she was shot to the head on September 2.

According to police, Martin and her boyfriend Shamshudeen Mohammed were liming at Mohammed’s home in Fyzabad when they were confronted by two gunmen who opened fire on them.

Martin was shot in the head and hand while Mohammed sustained gunshot wounds to the leg. Martin never regained consciousness.

Mahabir told mourners at the family home in Dow Village, Otaheite, that Trinidad and Tobago was once a paradise but sadly can be now deemed “a killing field” where the population can no longer keep track of violent crimes, murders and “petty crimes”.

“The death of the innocent would not go unpunished. The population is fed up of crime,” he said. Mahabir said to combat crime one should not only deal with the offences but attempt to stop crime before it occurs.

“We must stop the thoughts of these individuals and get into their minds. We are concerned with dealing with criminals when they commit an offence, but we need to address the behaviour of the minds of individuals before,” he explained. The pastor further stated, “If we deal with actions only we will be reactive rather than proactive. The work of the police is to prevent crime and infractions of the law not when something happens to arrest and charge. We need to stop the thoughts before,” he said.

Mohammed was temporarily discharged from San Fernando General Hospital to attend the funeral, under police guard, to bid farewell to his girlfriend.

Holding crutches, Mohammed limped to the casket where he placed a red rose near Martin’s body.

Martin’s daughter Denisha, six, wept as she kissed her mother goodbye.

The mother of one was later laid to rest at the Oropouche Cemetery.

To date no arrest has been made as police officers have since launched a manhunt for the killer.

Investigations are continuing.



