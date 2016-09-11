A d v e r t i s e m e n t

US, TT stand against extremists Sunday, September 11 2016
US, TT stand against extremists

Sunday, September 11 2016

United States Ambassador John Estrada yesterday said his country and Trinidad and Tobago were working closely to protect the people of both nations from violent extremism.

In a statement to commemorate today’s 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2011, terrorist attacks primarily on the World Trade Centre in New York, Estrada said the war on terrorism was global.

“We continue to face global threats from extremists, but there is an international commitment to meet this challenge together,” he said.

Noting that the anniversary of the tragic event presented an opportunity for persons to honour the dead and comfort the families of those left behind, Estrada said the event affected not only the US but the entire world.

“Of course, the attack happened on American soil, and most of the nearly 3,000 who died were Americans,” he said.

“But there were also people of other nationalities, including fourteen from the great nation of Trinidad and Tobago, whom the US Embassy and people honour with a memorial in our Embassy courtyard.

“Today we remember those who lost their lives, but we also recognise that, in the words of (US) President Barack Obama, ‘guided by the values that sustain us, we will only grow stronger,’” he said.

Executed by the terrorist group al-Qaeda on the morning of September 11, 2011, the attacks reportedly killed 2,996 people and injured over 6,000 others.



Top stories

 • Man dies in car crash
 • Sports Minister congratulates golden Stewart
 • Who shot, killed Samai?
 • King Austin, legacy of love
 • When societies run wild
 • Destroying public trust and confidence

