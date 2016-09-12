Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Man dies in car crash

Monday, September 12 2016 A 51-year-old man died yesterday following a car accident along the Audrey Jeffers Highway. Police said around 3.30 am, Kevin Noel, of Carenage, was proceeding in an easterly direction along the highway in a black Nissan B13 when he lost control of the car.



The vehicle ran off the road and into a nearby ditch, in the vicinity of the Mucurapo Road extension.



Persons who witnessed the accident notified the police and a team of officers from the St James Police Station and the Western Division Task Force responded.



Noel was taken to the St James Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.



Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Morvant on Friday.



Sources said around 9 pm on Friday, officers of the North Eastern Division responded to a report of several loud explosions in the area.



Upon arriving, they found a man bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries in a track.



He was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, in Mt Hope, where he was treated. However, the man succumbed to his injuries over the course of the night.







