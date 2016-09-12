|
Monday, September 12 2016
A 51-year-old man died yesterday following a car accident along the Audrey Jeffers Highway.
Police said around 3.30 am, Kevin Noel, of Carenage, was proceeding in an easterly direction along the highway in a black Nissan B13 when he lost control of the car.
