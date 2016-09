A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Elderly couple perish in house fire

By Marlene Augustine Monday, September 12 2016

AN ELDERLY perished in a fire which gutted their two storey home on Saturday afternoon between the hours of 5 and 6 pm.

Dead are Monica Alexander, 60, and her husband Alfonso Alexander, 85, of Harris Hill, Laventille Road, San Juan, both of whom died while trying to escape.



Speaking to Newsday, Christine Thomas Alexander, a sister, said by the time they got to the house it was already engulfed in fire.



“On a Saturday normally I would go and do stuff for her. We left there around minutes to five and a little while after we got the message that the house was on fire.” She added, “I don’t know how the fire started and I cannot say if it was an electrical problem. Apparently they were trying to get out the house because they had reached the back door.



They are normally in the middle room.” In a tearful note, Alexander said, “Right now it is very hard. I have not slept for the night and it is heart breaking to know that they had to go in that manner. It is very tough but I have to try to keep strong and my rest of family will help me to hold on and keep strong. I will always remember my sister as a very jolly person.”