Cancer survivor wins Ms La Reine Rive

By Seeta Persad Monday, September 12 2016

SHE was once bullied and targeted for not having hair on her head, but on Saturday night cancer survivor Magan Ramroop, 23 took the crown of Ms La Reine Rive at the PM’s Best Village Trophy competition.

The grand finals of the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition was held at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of- Spain.



Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was there to crown the top three winners in this competition.



Jaleeca Phillip from North West Laventille was named first runners up with Katisha Williams St Georges Community Council is the second runners of Miss La Reine Rive.



These three who beat twenty-two other delegates to capture the top three positions.



Magan, who represented the Swastika Dancers, was diagnosed with cancer when she was five years old and she spend most of her childhood days fighting this dreaded decease.



She was just ten years old when she joined the Shiv Shakti Dance Company, Rio Claro class. She spend the next thirteen years learning the art of Indian dance and also performing in many stages in TT.



Magan portrayed a gown entitled ‘Hair I Am’ which carried rows of plaited hair designed by queen-maker Michael Salikram.



She also took the titles of Best Gown, Best Make-Up, Best Hairstyle, and Best Designers, Best Wearer of Best Gown to top this contest.



“I feel I have lived my entire life waiting for this moment when I could actually win ‘Best Hairstyle’, Magan said, adding that most of her childhood days she had no hair on her head due to chemotherepy.



Magan is a member of the Cancer Society in TT and an advocate for victims of cancer. Given the opportunity to enter this competition by Salikram, she chose to use the forum to highlight the plights of many under the theme ‘Beauty With A Purpose’.



Her gown was made from nine yards of embellished poly-taffeta, intricately decorated with braided human and synthetic hair.



Her friends and fellow members of the Swastika Dance Group have donated their own hair to be a part of the braids which adorn the gown.



“My gown represented the strength and courage of a woman. It also represent hope and the power of God’s many miracles,” she said adding that cancer is a disease, not a death sentence. Malik Folk Performing Company was the overall winner of Best Village this year.







