A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Fired by polygraph

By Nalinee Seelal Monday, September 12 2016

ALL STAFF, except the directors of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), have been bullied to sign resignation letters, sources have told Newsday which also understands that up to yesterday, several of those persons were nevertheless fired after undergoing polygraph tests.

On September 1, all staff members were handed unsigned resignation letters and informed that it was mandatory that they sign those letters as part of the restructuring of the SSA.



Newsday understands that bewildered staff sought advice and were told that they had to sign the letters even if they were in receipt of contracts.



On August 10, staff received an internal memo indicating that as part of the restructuring process several changes were coming. Due to the amendment of the SSA Act, the SSA will now be merged with the National Operation Centre (NOC), National Training Academy (NTA) and the Security Intelligence Agency (SIA). Staff from those other three units are also expected to undergo a review.



Newsday understands that by the end of this month, hundreds of employees from those four units will be axed.



Sources told Newsday yesterday that persons who were given contracts under the People’s Partnership administration are the ones being targetted to be phased out at the end of this month.



Sources at the SSA, speaking with Newsday, said that a senior officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force has been hired along with others from the Army to assist in the restructuring. One source said, “The only person missing here is Colonel Sanders.



We know for certain that persons earmarked to replace existing staff will consist of retired army men and women.” According to well placed sources, persons within the SSA began carrying out polygraph tests, and 14 staff members, who subjected themselves to the test, were fired after being told they had failed.



When they asked to see the results of the test, they were denied and told that their termination was final.



Other sources said yesterday that staff believed to be aligned to the former administration will be the first to go.



“We came in here qualified and it is rather peculiar that we are now being targetted because of our ethnicity and perceived loyalty to the previous administration. We are calling on attorneys who have knowledge of the country’s labour laws country to come forward and assist us. Because if we need them, we need them now,” a representative of SSA staff said.



Another said, “In these times of recession, it will be difficult to secure employment.”



