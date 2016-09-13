A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Home » News » Teen detained for guard's killing during robbery Tuesday, September 13 2016
Teen detained for guard’s killing during robbery

By Ryan Hamilton-Davis Tuesday, September 13 2016

A PINTO Road, Arima teen has been detained in connection with a robbery of a grocery in Maturita on Saturday, which led to the shooting death of security officer, Vijay Maraj, and three persons being wounded.

While charges have not yet been laid against the teenager, Newsday understands that he is assisting police in the investigation, while detectives continue the search for other persons who may have been involved in the robbery.

Meanwhile, at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, relatives of the slain man told reporters that his death has sent shock waves through the family.

“At this point in time, the entire family is shattered because of this,” said Adesh Maraj, the slain security guard’s brother.

“This was something that no one was prepared for, but we are trying our best to cope. For me, when crime reaches home like this it is a very different feeling.” Adesh described his brother as a quiet and loving person.

He added that Maraj had been in the security industry for about nine years.

Newsday understands that there were four bandits involved in the robbery which led to Maraj’s killing.

According to reports, at about 7.55 pm on Saturday, two armed men entered Cantonese Superstore, located at Eastern Main Road, Maturita and announced a hold-up. But while they were robbing the grocery, one of the patrons panicked and attempted to run. He was shot by one of the bandits.

Upon hearing the gunshot, the other two bandits burst into the store with firearms in hand and began shooting indiscriminately.

During the shooting, Maraj was shot six times along the right side of his body. He died on the scene as the bandits escaped.

Two other employees and a customer were also shot in the incident. A 15-yearold employee of the grocery who lives in Arima was shot in the buttocks, Xiao Zhen - a cashier, was shot in her right leg, and 39-year-old Keith Thomas was shot in the left foot. The three are said to be in stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.



