|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Tuesday, September 13 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
DEPUTY Commissioner of Prisons, Gerard Wilson, yesterday called on Government to try something new in the fight against crime. He wants more resources to be channelled into the Prison Service’s rehabilitation programmes so inmates could reintegrate into society and not return to prison.
“For years we have placed emphasis on the police and the army being the persons who will curtail crime,” Wilson said. Speaking to Newsday after the launch of the Prison Service Community Outreach Caravan at the San Fernando City Hall, Wilson referenced the Prime Minister’s $120 million grant to the Police Service.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.079 sek.