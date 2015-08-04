A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Tuesday, September 13 2016
Prison heads call for more resources

KWAME WEEKES Tuesday, September 13 2016

DEPUTY Commissioner of Prisons, Gerard Wilson, yesterday called on Government to try something new in the fight against crime. He wants more resources to be channelled into the Prison Service’s rehabilitation programmes so inmates could reintegrate into society and not return to prison.

“For years we have placed emphasis on the police and the army being the persons who will curtail crime,” Wilson said. Speaking to Newsday after the launch of the Prison Service Community Outreach Caravan at the San Fernando City Hall, Wilson referenced the Prime Minister’s $120 million grant to the Police Service.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced in his address to the nation on Sunday, that about $120 million is to be spent on acquiring equipment that would improve the police’s intelligence gathering ability.

Wilson, however, believes that the rehabilitation programmes are an important factor in the fight against crime, particularly with regard to reducing recidivism and reintegrating more wholesome people into society.

“If we have tried one particular method for so many years, why not try something new?” he asked. Starting on Friday at Harris Promenade, San Fernando, the Caravan would begin touring the country to showcase the artistic creations of several prison inmates who are products of the Prison Service’s rehabilitation and restoration programmes which, according to Wilson, would benefit from more attention.

“Why not give the prison a little more resources to fight the crime?” Wilson did not put a figure on the necessary resources, but he said particular attention must be given to drug rehabilitation programmes.

“I have always had an issue with the recidivism rates. We cannot calculate recidivism correctly if we do not have treatment programmes and treatment means drug rehab programmes.”

