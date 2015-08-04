A d v e r t i s e m e n t

TT Zika cases reach 376

By CAROL MATROO Tuesday, September 13 2016

THE Ministry of Health, following consultation with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has reported that as of September 9, 2016, there were 376 confirmed cases of the Zika virus in Trinidad and Tobago, up from 335 at the last count, with 11 of those cases in Tobago.

The number of Zika positive pregnancies was 200.



The ministry is reminding citizens that four of five infected persons would not show any symptoms of the Zika virus and that only high risk cases were confirmed by CARPHA.



These included pregnant women, children under five years, persons over 60 years and those who were hospitalised.



While the ministry continued its efforts to monitor and manage Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases, the elimination of breeding sites was the best way to reduce these diseases.







