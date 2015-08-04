A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » TT Zika cases reach 376 Tuesday, September 13 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


TT Zika cases reach 376

By CAROL MATROO Tuesday, September 13 2016

THE Ministry of Health, following consultation with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has reported that as of September 9, 2016, there were 376 confirmed cases of the Zika virus in Trinidad and Tobago, up from 335 at the last count, with 11 of those cases in Tobago.

The number of Zika positive pregnancies was 200.

The ministry is reminding citizens that four of five infected persons would not show any symptoms of the Zika virus and that only high risk cases were confirmed by CARPHA.

These included pregnant women, children under five years, persons over 60 years and those who were hospitalised.

While the ministry continued its efforts to monitor and manage Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases, the elimination of breeding sites was the best way to reduce these diseases.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Soca Warriors on the seas
 • GIVE US MORE TIME
 • TT Zika cases reach 376
 • Earle claims Taijiquan bronze at Pan Am
 • Kamla: Government is not working
 • PNM Govt a radical and abysmal failure

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.072 sek.