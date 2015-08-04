|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Tuesday, September 13 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THE Ministry of Health, following consultation with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has reported that as of September 9, 2016, there were 376 confirmed cases of the Zika virus in Trinidad and Tobago, up from 335 at the last count, with 11 of those cases in Tobago.
The number of Zika positive pregnancies was 200.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.072 sek.