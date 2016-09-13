|
|Tuesday, September 13 2016
THE fire which swept through four wooden homes leaving 17 persons homeless on Saturday night on the “Train Line” at King’s Wharf, San Fernando, was not the first on that spot. Long time residents recalled that in 2004, a three month old baby girl was burnt to death when the mattress on which she was asleep, caught fire. A lighted candle had fallen on it - the entire wooden structure was burnt to the ground. Newsday was also told of two other fires “right there” over the years. “This is the fourth fire on that spot,” said one resident, “something is wrong there.” The history of fires on that spot will not deter the younger generation, some of them who were born there along with those who lived their entire life, will not see any of the victims moving anytime soon. The small depressed community has come together and told Newsday yesterday that they stand ready, willing and able to assist in the rebuilding of the four wooden homes which were destroyed in Saturday’s blaze.
“Everybody staying right here,” said neighbour Chris-Ann Ramdhanie, 21, who was babysitting young fire victims, Aliesha Joseph, 11, and her ten-month-old sister, Aliyah Allahar, in the absence of their mother, Afesha Noel, at another neighbour’s home when Newsday visited yesterday. “We will build back. No one going anywhere.
