Man crushed to death in Beetham dump

By Ryan Hamilton-Davis Wednesday, September 14 2016

DETECTIVES are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Decarshmie Junior Warner, a 40-year-old garbage loader, who was crushed by a garbage truck while offloading garbage at the Beetham Landfill yesterday morning.

According to reports, Warner, an employee of M&N Enterprises, was operating the vehicle at about 6 a.m. at the Beetham Landfill when the incident occurred.



It is not clear exactly how he was crushed.



However, relatives at his Prizgar Road, San Juan, home told Newsday that they will be putting the company to task to give a clear account of what happened.



“My family will definitely be looking into our legal options here,” said Deborah Arnold, Warner’s sister.



Arnold described Warner as a quiet and humble person who kept to himself.



“He never harass nobody. He is very quiet.



The only time anyone would see him is when he is going to or coming from work or if he is going to church.



Other than that he would stay inside and watch TV. This has me so shaken up, it isn’t funny. When I got home from work and my son told me what happened, it felt like I couldn’t stop crying.” Newsday approached M&S Enterprises on Patraj Road, El Socorro seeking comment, but were turned away by security.



A mechanic at the company said that employees heard that Warner was crushed by the compactor.



In a statement to the media yesterday, Solid Waste Management Company Limited’s (SWMCOL) CEO, Ronald Roach, expressed condolences to Warner’s relatives and friends, and advised that users of the nation’s landfills should adhere to health and safety guidelines at all times.



An autopsy is expected to be conducted on Warner’s body at the Forensic Science Centre in St James today.







