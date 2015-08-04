A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Stop playing games Wednesday, September 14 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Stop playing games

KWAME WEEKES Wednesday, September 14 2016

PRESIDENT of the La Brea Fisherfolk Association, Alvin La Borde, is calling on Energy Minister, Nicole Olivierre, and State-owned oil company, Petrotrin, to “stop playing games” and reveal the truth about Sunday’s oil spill along La Brea beaches.

Oil started appearing on the Coffee, Carat, and Pointe Sable beaches on the same day that Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, in an address to the nation, lamented the drastic fall in oil production that the nation has seen since 2006. Rowley said oil production fell from 143,000 barrels a day in 2006 to 66,000 a day up to July in 2016.

Still, large deposits of oil blackened the beaches of La Brea where many fishermen ply their trade in a community which has suffered from sharp drops in fish sales since the oil spill disaster of 2013 and the more recent “fish kill” that put many fisherfolk and their families on the bread line.

“We are calling on the Energy Minister to stop playing games and come out and let us know where the oil came from,” La Borde cried, hinting that he knows the cause of the spill.

The fisherman claims that he and his companions called Petrotrin last Friday and expressed their concerns about the work being done on an oil well near the Port of Brighton in La Brea.

According to La Borde, Petrotrin began plugging the well in preparation for its abandonment since July, but the company did not take proper preventative measures to avoid the spillage of oil onto the beach.

Petrotrin’s Corporate Communications Head of Publications and Production, Joy Antoine, refused to answer Newsday’s questions over the phone, but indicated that a press release on the matter would be sent.

No press release was received up to the time of this article’s completion. Antoine also advised to send questions via email.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Stewart setting sights on second Paralympics gold
 • SIMMONS FIRED AS WEST INDIES CRICKET TEAM COACH
 • Champagne taste lands man in jail
 • Smith willing to restore public confidence in Sports Ministry
 • Stop playing games
 • Borel wins gold for Americas Team

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.064 sek.