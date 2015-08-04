|
Wednesday, September 14 2016
PRESIDENT of the La Brea Fisherfolk Association, Alvin La Borde, is calling on Energy Minister, Nicole Olivierre, and State-owned oil company, Petrotrin, to “stop playing games” and reveal the truth about Sunday’s oil spill along La Brea beaches.
Oil started appearing on the Coffee, Carat, and Pointe Sable beaches on the same day that Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, in an address to the nation, lamented the drastic fall in oil production that the nation has seen since 2006. Rowley said oil production fell from 143,000 barrels a day in 2006 to 66,000 a day up to July in 2016.
