Missing 14-year-old found in Chaguanas

Wednesday, September 14 2016

MISSING teenager, Shivani Persad, has been found by police officers less than a week after her disappearance from her Rio Claro home. She would now join her mother and two sisters in mourning her father, Vishnu Persad, who was shot dead on Sunday morning moments after returning home from searching for her.

On Wednesday last, Shivani, 14, left home for classes at the Rio Claro East Secondary School, but never returned home. Police yesterday found the teenager in the company of a 25-year-old man.



The two were found at a mall in the Chaguanas area. They were detained by police officers and her mother, Rehana Singh, was called to the Rio Claro Police Station.



Singh was, up to press time, said to be at the police station with her daughter as she assisted with investigations.



Singh told Newsday on Monday a 25-yearold man had approached she and her husband asking to enter a relationship with their daughter but they refused.



When Shivani went missing, they went to confront the man, but he was also nowhere to be found.



When Persad, a 36-year-old father of three, returned to their Rio Claro home, minutes after midnight on Saturday, a loud explosion was heard and Persad was found dead in the doorway of his home.



While investigations are still ongoing in relation to Persad’s murder, Mayaro MP, Rushton Paray, complimented the Rio Claro Police for finding the teenager.



In a release issued to the media yesterday, Paray also extended condolences to the family in light of Persad’s murder.



He appealed to the relevant authorities to provide counselling and any additional support to the family at this time.







