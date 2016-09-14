|
Wednesday, September 14 2016
MISSING teenager, Shivani Persad, has been found by police officers less than a week after her disappearance from her Rio Claro home. She would now join her mother and two sisters in mourning her father, Vishnu Persad, who was shot dead on Sunday morning moments after returning home from searching for her.
On Wednesday last, Shivani, 14, left home for classes at the Rio Claro East Secondary School, but never returned home. Police yesterday found the teenager in the company of a 25-year-old man.
