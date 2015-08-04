|
|Wednesday, September 14 2016
CHAIRMAN of the Commission of Inquiry into the failed $80 million Las Alturas project, retired judge, Mustapha Ibrahim, says that former Housing Development Corporation managing director Noel Garcia should go to the courts if he wants redress from the three-member commission he led.
Asked yesterday to respond to Garcia’s call for him to apologise for the commission’s report that laid blame on him for being part of the failed project, failing which Garcia will sue him and the other commissioners in their private capacity for damages, Ibrahim laughed and said, “Apologise? For what?” “Why don’t I ask him to make an apology to the people of Trinidad and Tobago for the substantial sums of money (in which he was a decision-maker to build buildings in an unsuitable area for development) which were never used, or never could be used by the people of Trinidad and Tobago?” On Garcia’s comments that the report the commission presented were “blatant untruths” that could not “be supported by facts,” Ibrahim said, “Let him go and take his position to the courts if that is his position.” According to the commission’s report, Garcia appeared before the commission and “gave a very pathetic display in the witness box.” The report said it was under his stewardship that Buildings “H” and “I” were built in an area unsuitable for development.
