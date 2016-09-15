A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Budget Day Sept 30 Thursday, September 15 2016
Budget Day Sept 30

Thursday, September 15 2016

BUDGET Day is Friday September 30, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced yesterday in Parliament. In a ministerial statement delivered in the House of Representatives at 2.23pm, Imbert said, “Madam Speaker I wish to announce that the 2017 Budget will be read on Friday 30 of September 2016.” The Ministry of Finance also issued a media statement announcing the date after Imbert spoke in Parliament.

Though not unprecedented, it is the first time in recent decades the fiscal package will be presented on a Friday. Budget Day has normally been on a Monday. While there is no fixed day for the Budget presentation in the Standing Orders, the rules do state there must be at least three clear days before the Leader of the Opposition responds. This means this is due to take place on October 6, or the Thursday after the Budget is delivered.

In coming days, Imbert is expected to report on the outcome of a tax amnesty which is due to end tomorrow. The Minister’s Parliament announcement came as economic matters loomed large over yesterday’s session of Prime Minister’s Questions, the final for the Parliamentary session. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the outstanding 50 per cent balance in backpay owed to police officers, fire officers and prisons officers will be paid.

“The balance will be paid in 2017,” Rowley said in reply to a question from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. In total, the outstanding sum has been estimated to be about $2.5 billion. The Prime Minister did not comment on a previous statement by Imbert in which the possibility of allocation of state houses was raised, nor did he comment on the question of the issuing of bonds.

Also, in reply to another question, Rowley said Cabildo Chambers on St Vincent Street will in future house offices for the Parliament.

He said this plan has reduced the proposed $600 million Red House restoration budget to $295 million. Work begins on October 1 and is due to be complete in 2018. The Prime Minister also said a statement will be made on the renegotiated terms and conditions of the billion-dollar Mitsubishi plant project. Rowley accused the former Government of failing to protect taxpayers interests in relation to the Las Alturas housing project at Morvant. He said the former Government did not go after the contractor responsible for the Las Alturas project fiasco. That housing development – which has been given a price tag of about $80 million – saw no party held liable in court.

Rowley told Parliament, “a former Attorney General” asked the Housing Development Corporation to hold its hand on court action pending a second legal opinion on the matter. He gave no further details but said the problems at towers H and I of the project came to a head in 2012. The project has been traced back to 2002.



