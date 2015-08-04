A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Boat ride brawl ‘victim’ gives her side

By JADA LOUTOO Thursday, September 15 2016

SHE has been vilified as the aggressor in the viral video footage of two women engaged in a brawl at the end of a boat cruise in Western Trinidad on the weekend. But Cherisse Mc Donald says she was simply defending herself after she was pulled out of her vehicle and pounced on by the other woman.

McDonald could be seen in the video, which she said did not reflect the full story, on the other woman, raining blows with a cellular phone in a Cocorite parking lot after the boat docked.



A Point Fortin woman told another newspaper that she was the one being kicked, cuffed, stomped on, and hit over the head with the cellular phone in the viral video.



Kelly-Ann Ramlal said that she suffered a “fractured chest plate”, swollen face, knees, head and bruises to her back, arms, chest and thighs.



Ramlal, 28, said she was also suffering blurred vision. She underwent treatment at the Point Fortin District Hospital.



Ramlal said she knew the woman who assaulted her.



McDonald, an entrepreneur, said she only retaliated after Ramlal yanked at her hair while she (McDonald) was attempting to leave the carpark for home.



She said Ramlal was speaking to her friend who was seated in her (McDonald’s) car but because she was anxious to go home, she asked that they end their conversation.



“She then looked to me and said, “Relax yourself, you rolling in a Matrix.” McDonald said she retorted and then began to drive off, but not before Ramlal came to her side of the vehicle and began yanking her hair.



“I felt my hair yanked violently and I was pulled out of the vehicle by my hair. My feet got stuck in the side of the car door and it ripped my entire nail out of my toe,” McDonald said.



McDonald, who also intends to pursue legal action against her aggressor, said she received a blow to her face, followed by a bite on her cheek and other parts of her body.



She said her friends came to her assistance but she and the other woman were still fighting and they fell to the ground.



McDonald said she honestly believed Ramlal to be her friend, whom she always respected.







