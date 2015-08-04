A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Boat ride brawl ‘victim’ gives her side Thursday, September 15 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Boat ride brawl ‘victim’ gives her side

By JADA LOUTOO Thursday, September 15 2016

SHE has been vilified as the aggressor in the viral video footage of two women engaged in a brawl at the end of a boat cruise in Western Trinidad on the weekend. But Cherisse Mc Donald says she was simply defending herself after she was pulled out of her vehicle and pounced on by the other woman.

McDonald could be seen in the video, which she said did not reflect the full story, on the other woman, raining blows with a cellular phone in a Cocorite parking lot after the boat docked.

A Point Fortin woman told another newspaper that she was the one being kicked, cuffed, stomped on, and hit over the head with the cellular phone in the viral video.

Kelly-Ann Ramlal said that she suffered a “fractured chest plate”, swollen face, knees, head and bruises to her back, arms, chest and thighs.

Ramlal, 28, said she was also suffering blurred vision. She underwent treatment at the Point Fortin District Hospital.

Ramlal said she knew the woman who assaulted her.

McDonald, an entrepreneur, said she only retaliated after Ramlal yanked at her hair while she (McDonald) was attempting to leave the carpark for home.

She said Ramlal was speaking to her friend who was seated in her (McDonald’s) car but because she was anxious to go home, she asked that they end their conversation.

“She then looked to me and said, “Relax yourself, you rolling in a Matrix.” McDonald said she retorted and then began to drive off, but not before Ramlal came to her side of the vehicle and began yanking her hair.

“I felt my hair yanked violently and I was pulled out of the vehicle by my hair. My feet got stuck in the side of the car door and it ripped my entire nail out of my toe,” McDonald said.

McDonald, who also intends to pursue legal action against her aggressor, said she received a blow to her face, followed by a bite on her cheek and other parts of her body.

She said her friends came to her assistance but she and the other woman were still fighting and they fell to the ground.

McDonald said she honestly believed Ramlal to be her friend, whom she always respected.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Muirhead says ‘division’ caused Simmons axing
 • DADDY UPSTAIRS
 • Petrotrin looks to Ghana for oil BOST
 • Changing cities
 • Life in India not like Bollywood
 • TT U-17s promise strong showing

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.070 sek.