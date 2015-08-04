A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Trini Muslims must wait Thursday, September 15 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Trini Muslims must wait

By MIRANDA LA ROSE Thursday, September 15 2016

HOPING for their freedom, five Trini Muslims languishing in prison in Caracas over the past two and a half years on suspected terrorism, were yesterday told by a judge their wait will continue as a final decision in the case was adjourned to September 23.

Their families in Trinidad were devastated by the news, one of the detainees told Newsday from Caracas yesterday afternoon.

“We need our Government’s diplomatic intervention with the Venezuelan authority to expedite this matter and come to a decision,” the prisoner said adding that he and the other men are very depressed as they have heard no reason for these delays in the case being decided upon.

“The court is telling us one thing and doing another. For the first two years, they accused us of terrorism.

When they realised there was no evidence of terrorism they changed it to espionage. It is just games,” he insisted.

The men were all asked to plead to the lesser charge of espionage, but have not done so. “Our lawyers are trying to say this was wrong and our embassy official tried to talk to her (the judge). But she said that she could not make a decision and they sent us back (to prison).” The detainees’ lawyers believe, he said, that no decision was given because exposure of their case will be bad publicity for Venezuela during the current Non-Aligned Movement summit which began in Margarita on Monday and ends on Sunday.

Once the judge can make a decision, the detainee said, things should improve. “Even if they want to say we are guilty and there is no evidence to prove us guilty,” he said, “they will still have to free us because we have already been here for two and half years and you can say we have already served time, innocently.” Asked about their situation, he said, they are denied consular visits from the TT Embassy and have to wait to meet with embassy officials at court hearings.

That is a violation of their human rights, he said. When anyone is sick - there are ailing persons among the five - the detainee said, they are allowed to see a doctor.

The five Trinis are Wade Charles, Dominic Pitilal, Asim Luqman, Andre Battersby and Leslie Daisely.

“There is no medicine. We depend on family and relatives in Trinidad to help us. We live with food shortages all the time. Sometimes, when they bring in food, they bring pork and we do not eat pork. So we starve. Water and lights go out for days. You cannot begin to understand how bad it is.” To date they have not been charged. Under Venezuelan law, a judge who heard the preliminary case must determine whether or not the five should be formally charged.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Muirhead says ‘division’ caused Simmons axing
 • DADDY UPSTAIRS
 • Petrotrin looks to Ghana for oil BOST
 • Changing cities
 • Life in India not like Bollywood
 • TT U-17s promise strong showing

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.065 sek.