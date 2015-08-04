A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Trini Muslims must wait

By MIRANDA LA ROSE Thursday, September 15 2016

HOPING for their freedom, five Trini Muslims languishing in prison in Caracas over the past two and a half years on suspected terrorism, were yesterday told by a judge their wait will continue as a final decision in the case was adjourned to September 23.

Their families in Trinidad were devastated by the news, one of the detainees told Newsday from Caracas yesterday afternoon.



“We need our Government’s diplomatic intervention with the Venezuelan authority to expedite this matter and come to a decision,” the prisoner said adding that he and the other men are very depressed as they have heard no reason for these delays in the case being decided upon.



“The court is telling us one thing and doing another. For the first two years, they accused us of terrorism.



When they realised there was no evidence of terrorism they changed it to espionage. It is just games,” he insisted.



The men were all asked to plead to the lesser charge of espionage, but have not done so. “Our lawyers are trying to say this was wrong and our embassy official tried to talk to her (the judge). But she said that she could not make a decision and they sent us back (to prison).” The detainees’ lawyers believe, he said, that no decision was given because exposure of their case will be bad publicity for Venezuela during the current Non-Aligned Movement summit which began in Margarita on Monday and ends on Sunday.



Once the judge can make a decision, the detainee said, things should improve. “Even if they want to say we are guilty and there is no evidence to prove us guilty,” he said, “they will still have to free us because we have already been here for two and half years and you can say we have already served time, innocently.” Asked about their situation, he said, they are denied consular visits from the TT Embassy and have to wait to meet with embassy officials at court hearings.



That is a violation of their human rights, he said. When anyone is sick - there are ailing persons among the five - the detainee said, they are allowed to see a doctor.



The five Trinis are Wade Charles, Dominic Pitilal, Asim Luqman, Andre Battersby and Leslie Daisely.



“There is no medicine. We depend on family and relatives in Trinidad to help us. We live with food shortages all the time. Sometimes, when they bring in food, they bring pork and we do not eat pork. So we starve. Water and lights go out for days. You cannot begin to understand how bad it is.” To date they have not been charged. Under Venezuelan law, a judge who heard the preliminary case must determine whether or not the five should be formally charged.







