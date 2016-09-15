A d v e r t i s e m e n t

827 road tickets in 2 days Thursday, September 15 2016
827 road tickets in 2 days

By Nalinee Seelal Thursday, September 15 2016

A RECORD 827 road traffic tickets, including 564 for speeding, were issued by police during a sustained road exercise conducted over the weekend. Other offences detected were driving under the influence (DUI), having defective tyres among other offences. One stolen vehicle was seized during the exercise held under the supervision of Senior Superintendent Baldeo Nanan.

Newsday understands that the issuance of 827 tickets was the highest ever over a 48 hour period and yesterday, officers were commended for their keen sense of observation which led to the issuance of those tickets. Contacted yesterday, Snr Supt Nanan said that the exercises were aimed at dealing with errant motorists and to have police visibility at all the main arteries where the motoring traffic is centered.

He said that similar exercises are planned to bring greater awareness to the motoring public that they must adhere to the traffic laws of the country or face the penalties.

Nanan added that based on the findings of the exercise many of the motorists were caught in speed traps and he pointed out that many people are of the view that they can take a chance during the weekends to exceed the speed limit, but he pointed out that those who flout the law will face prosecution.

According to Nanan, the police highway and traffic branch were undergoing a complete overhaul and the public will see more traffic officers out on the beat on weekends.

He reminded that it is against the law to violate traffic regulations and some of the fines are very hefty.



