|Thursday, September 15 2016
A RECORD 827 road traffic tickets, including 564 for speeding, were issued by police during a sustained road exercise conducted over the weekend. Other offences detected were driving under the influence (DUI), having defective tyres among other offences. One stolen vehicle was seized during the exercise held under the supervision of Senior Superintendent Baldeo Nanan.
Newsday understands that the issuance of 827 tickets was the highest ever over a 48 hour period and yesterday, officers were commended for their keen sense of observation which led to the issuance of those tickets. Contacted yesterday, Snr Supt Nanan said that the exercises were aimed at dealing with errant motorists and to have police visibility at all the main arteries where the motoring traffic is centered.
