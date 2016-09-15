A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Thursday, September 15 2016
Investigation continues into oil spill

By Richardson Dhalai Thursday, September 15 2016

SMALL pellets of a black oily substance have been reported at Point Sable beach and Station beach, La Brea even as clean-up operations continue at Carrat Shed and Coffee beaches following the discovery of an oil slick coating those beaches on Monday.

La Brea Fisherfolk Association president, Alvin La Borde, in a telephone interview yesterday, said the discovery of the oily pellets had been brought to the attention of Petrotrin officials as they conducted clean-up operations at the Carrat Shed and Coffee beaches.

“Point Sable beach and Station beach, they are the two beaches presently that we are seeing a lot of the small black oil pellet like substance on the shoreline and we are asking for these things to be removed from the shoreline,” La Borde said.

He also called on the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), to conduct testing on not only the substance found staining the shoreline but also the testing of fish to assure consumers about the safety of the fish caught in the area.

“We drew to the attention of Petrotrin officials and EMA, the need to come and do testing because the Fisherfolk try to ensure that the quality of fish, whatever fish we go out to catch, we will be giving the consumers a product that is good,” he said, adding, “so the shoreline area, we want to know these things are cleaned up properly before we can engage our members to say yes it is safe to go out to fish.” He said the Association had provided La Brea MP and Energy Minister, Nicole Olivierre, with video evidence of the source of the oil spill saying she had promised to pass the information to Petrotrin officials.

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, Petrotrin noted that “progress has been made in clean-up efforts...” Petrotrin noted that following reports of oil sightings on September 12, the company had initiated clean-up efforts in keeping with its commitments under the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan which included the services of contractors, including members of the community, to contain and remove all contamination from the shoreline and affected areas.

Petrotrin noted that while investigations continued into the source of the oil, activities were continuing for the scheduled plugging and abandonment of well ABM 37, located in the Brighton Marine field. The Brighton Marine Field is licensed to Trinity Exploration and Production Limited, who is the operator.



