BOUND, GAGGED, DEAD

By STACY MOORE Friday, September 16 2016

A GASPARILLO man’s worst nightmare came to pass when his 30-year-old autistic daughter died after she was bound and gagged by intruders during a home-invasion at the victims’ house early yesterday morning. It is believed that Carla Archalal suffocated after cloth was stuffed in her mouth by the intruders, who then wrapped duct tape around her head, effectively sealing her nose and mouth.

She was bound with plastic tiestraps.



Hours after his daughter’s death, 61-year-old Vishnu Archalal was struggling to come to terms with the misfortune which befell his family. “Even as I was tied up and helpless, I kept praying that no harm would come to my son and daughter,” he cried.



According to police, at about two o’clock yesterday morning, while Vishnu, his son Marlon, 34, and daughter Carla were all asleep at their Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo home, three masked men had forced their way into the family’s business _ ‘The Bonne Aventure Mini Mart’ _ situated nearby, on the same premises. The intruders ransacked the mini-mart. They then gained entry into the house by prying open a door with a crowbar.



Wiping tears from his eyes, Archalal recalled the events which led to his daughter’s death. He said he was awakened by “loud, banging noises” at his bedroom door. “I did not know who it was at the door, so I called out to Carla and she did not answer. I was afraid to go outside.



A short while later, the front door slammed open,” he recalled.



Three men, he added, pointed guns at him and announced a hold-up.



“They told me to shut my mouth or else my entire would be wiped out,” Archalal said. “They kept asking me where the money was hidden even as they tied my hands and feet with tie straps. Then they covered my mouth with duct tape. They left my room and went to my children’s bedroom...this I know because I heard doors being stamped in. I could not move. I could not do anything except pray.” Noises from the other rooms, Archalal said, made him realise that his son and daughter were also being tied up.



The intruders ripped off a strip of bedsheet which they used to stuff into Carla’s mouth to prevent her from screaming. “They then put duct tape over her mouth and nose. My poor child was not able to breathe and no one knew she was suffocating,” the weeping man said. With the family members all immobilised, the men made several trips from the house to a vehicle parked on the road nearby, in which they loaded items taken from the house and the family’s businessplace.



Money was also stolen. Carla was the youngest of Archalal’s three children. Archalal said that he did not know his daughter was dead until police officers arrived at the house on being alerted by a neighbour who noticed the three men driving off. “I did not even hear my daughter scream out for help. I am sure she tried to scream to say she could not breathe, but her mouth was covered with the duct tape.



They killed her. It really hurts to know how she was taken from me,” he cried. This was the second time that the family has been robbed.



Archalal said crime has long since gone out of control in this country.



The woman’s body was ordered removed from the house to the Forensic Science Centre for autopsy which is expected to be done today.



Police sources said that in 2008, Carla’s grandfather, retired policeman Harripersad Ramkissoon, died at his St John’s Village home after he was bound and gagged during a robbery. Member of Parliament for Tabaquite Surujrattan Rambachan visited the family and offered his deepest condolences.



Rambachan said this was a “most atrocious act” committed against a defenceless human being. “This crime thing is very worrisome.



We have been speaking to the Gasparillo police and I think they need to get more aggressive in terms of how they are managing crime in the area,” Rambachan said.



No arrest has been made and investigations are continuing.







