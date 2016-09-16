|
Friday, September 16 2016
A MAD RUSH is expected at Inland Revenue offices today as the tax amnesty announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in July comes to an end. Imbert yesterday confirmed there was no possibility of extending the current amnesty.
“That is not possible at this time,” the Minister said.
