Bring in UN to help justice system

By SEAN DOUGLAS Friday, September 16 2016

THIS country should follow the successful example of Guatemala and seek the help of experts from the United Nations (UN) to unravel TT’s clogged system of criminal justice, urged Police Complaints Authority (PCA) chairman, David West.

He addressed the TT Transparency Institute’s (TI) AGM at Queen’s Park Oval yesterday, sharing details of a UN-backed body, the Commission for the Investigation of Illegal Groups and Clandestine Security Structures in Guatemala. He said he learnt about this body from Transparency International head Jose Carlos Ugaz. “It allowed for the first time an independent international body, the UN, to be given the authority to act as complementary prosecutors in criminal proceedings in national courts.” West said experts from such a body could work alongside local personnel in the police, DPP Office and Forensic Science Centre to enhance expertise in criminal investigations. In Guatemala this cooperation was done in judicial reform, witness protection, telephone tapping and aspects of security and justice such as the Police Service and Prison System.



West said the initiative worked so well in Guatemala that it saw the successful prosecution of the country’s Former Minister of the Interior (for corruption), Police Chief (for the homicide of seven inmates) and President (for theft of US$20 million). West said TT’s politicians know of the Guatemalan initiative but so far not a word has been spoken of it. He urged TT’s NGOs such as TI to champion such a measure for TT.







