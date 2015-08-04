|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Friday, September 16 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THIS country should follow the successful example of Guatemala and seek the help of experts from the United Nations (UN) to unravel TT’s clogged system of criminal justice, urged Police Complaints Authority (PCA) chairman, David West.
He addressed the TT Transparency Institute’s (TI) AGM at Queen’s Park Oval yesterday, sharing details of a UN-backed body, the Commission for the Investigation of Illegal Groups and Clandestine Security Structures in Guatemala. He said he learnt about this body from Transparency International head Jose Carlos Ugaz. “It allowed for the first time an independent international body, the UN, to be given the authority to act as complementary prosecutors in criminal proceedings in national courts.” West said experts from such a body could work alongside local personnel in the police, DPP Office and Forensic Science Centre to enhance expertise in criminal investigations. In Guatemala this cooperation was done in judicial reform, witness protection, telephone tapping and aspects of security and justice such as the Police Service and Prison System.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.068 sek.