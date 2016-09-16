A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Teen bids tearful farewell to murdered dad

By Richardson Dhalai Friday, September 16 2016

SHIVANI PERSAD yesterday bade a tearful farewell to her father Vishnu who was shot dead at their Rio Claro home five days ago.

At the time he was murdered, the father of three was searching for 14-year-old Shivani who at the time was missing, having failed to return home from school last week Wednesday.



She was rescued on Tuesday by police who subsequently arrested a 25-year-old man who is now a subject of interest in the murder inquiry.



Persad’s funeral was held under Islamic rites at his Mahabalsingh Trace, Navet Village, Rio Claro home where during the early morning hours on Sunday, he was shot.



Fighting to hold back her tears, Shivani who was dressed in all-white, was physically supported by an aunt as she stared almost transfixed at her father’s body.



Nearby, Shivani’s mother Rehana Singh, also dressed all in white, sat on a chair and wept.



Delivering a brief eulogy, Shivani who read from a prepared text, described her father as a hard working family man.



“He was a loving father and husband who brought joy and laughter everywhere he went.



His sudden departure has left a deep void in the family which will be hard to fill,” Shivani said, adding, “I hope daddy finds peace and a good resting place.” Rio Claro Imam Khaleel Chadee, who delivered a brief sermon, said his remarks were meant to benefit the living and not the dead as the latter would benefit from the prayers offered by their God-fearing offspring.



He then proceeded to advise parents to fulfil their duties to their children and not allow them to be raised by the television set.



“The TV se t is bringing up our children and we as parents are failing in our duty to our children if we continue to neglect them,” Imam Chadee said.



A small party of police officers also briefly attended the funerals service. Persad was buried at the Rio Claro cemetery.



The 25-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday shortly after Shivani was rescued by police at a Chaguanas mall, remains in custody assisting investigators in both the teen’s disappearance and her father’s murder.







