Friday, September 16 2016
A DIEGO Martin man was found shot to death, a stone’s throw away from his home yesterday afternoon, bringing the murder toll to 323 for the year.
According to police reports, residents of Gopaul Avenue made a report to police of shots being fired at 3.30 pm.
