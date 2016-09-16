A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Diego Martin man shot dead Friday, September 16 2016
spacer

Diego Martin man shot dead

By Ryan Hamilton-Davis Friday, September 16 2016

A DIEGO Martin man was found shot to death, a stone’s throw away from his home yesterday afternoon, bringing the murder toll to 323 for the year.

According to police reports, residents of Gopaul Avenue made a report to police of shots being fired at 3.30 pm.

Officers responded and found the body of Indiana “Crim” La Borde, 31, under a house. He was shot several times. The area was cordoned off by police officers while Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, recovering several spent shells.

Homicide detectives, as well as Superintendent Ramdhanie and ASP Mohammed visited the scene. A District Medical Officer ordered La Borde’s body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be conducted today.

Police sources say that La Borde was well known to them, and have indicated that he was a person of interest in several investigations.

But, up to press time, police have not yet ascertained a motive for his murder. Investigations are ongoing.



