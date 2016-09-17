A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Two men executed in Valencia

By Nalinee Seelal Saturday, September 17 2016

THE bullet-riddled bodies of two unidentified men were found yesterday in bushes off a dirt track at Wells Trace in Valencia shortly after 6.15 am.

According to reports, a WASA employee was walking towards a WASA station when he saw the bodies.



The WASA employee alerted police and officers led by Snr Supt Trim and including Supt Phillip, ASP Rodain, Inspector Ken Lutchman, Sgt Lopez and others visited the scene.



Newsday understands there are no reports of missing persons fitting the description of the victims.



Sources said fingerprints were taken in an effort to make a positive ID via the police service’s fingerprint database.



Police said both men appear to be in their early twenties and of African descent. So far, 329 murders have been committed in TT.







