|Saturday, September 17 2016
THE bullet-riddled bodies of two unidentified men were found yesterday in bushes off a dirt track at Wells Trace in Valencia shortly after 6.15 am.
According to reports, a WASA employee was walking towards a WASA station when he saw the bodies.
