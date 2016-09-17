A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Two men executed in Valencia Saturday, September 17 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Two men executed in Valencia

By Nalinee Seelal Saturday, September 17 2016

THE bullet-riddled bodies of two unidentified men were found yesterday in bushes off a dirt track at Wells Trace in Valencia shortly after 6.15 am.

According to reports, a WASA employee was walking towards a WASA station when he saw the bodies.

The WASA employee alerted police and officers led by Snr Supt Trim and including Supt Phillip, ASP Rodain, Inspector Ken Lutchman, Sgt Lopez and others visited the scene.

Newsday understands there are no reports of missing persons fitting the description of the victims.

Sources said fingerprints were taken in an effort to make a positive ID via the police service’s fingerprint database.

Police said both men appear to be in their early twenties and of African descent. So far, 329 murders have been committed in TT.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Akeem takes discus silver
 • PREDATOR NABBED
 • Central 500 Spartans, Carenage meet today
 • Rowley keeping good governance promise
 • Walcott to speak at HOPE in South
 • Learn about local culture, Chalkdust tells attorneys

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.066 sek.