Saturday, September 17 2016
WITH guitar in hand, Dr Hollis Liverpool began his address at the Service of the Divine Worship for the ceremonial opening of the 2016/2017 Law Term in song, urging members of the legal fraternity gathered to familiarise themselves with local culture as they go about dispensing justice.
The opening of the law term began with the customary church service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port-of-Spain, and those in attendance included President Anthony Carmona, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, judges and magistrates, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi, members of the diplomatic corps and attorneys, among others.
