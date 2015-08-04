A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Learn about local culture, Chalkdust tells attorneys Saturday, September 17 2016
Learn about local culture, Chalkdust tells attorneys

By JADA LOUTOO Saturday, September 17 2016

WITH guitar in hand, Dr Hollis Liverpool began his address at the Service of the Divine Worship for the ceremonial opening of the 2016/2017 Law Term in song, urging members of the legal fraternity gathered to familiarise themselves with local culture as they go about dispensing justice.

The opening of the law term began with the customary church service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port-of-Spain, and those in attendance included President Anthony Carmona, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, judges and magistrates, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi, members of the diplomatic corps and attorneys, among others.

Liverpool, or “Chalkdust” as he is known in the calypso arena, spoke on the theme “The Law and Culture” and punctuated his lively address with choruses from popular ‘ole time’ calypso compositions, not necessarily his own.

He said while the hope of the Judiciary was to free up the backlog of cases as well as expand its courts and consolidate cases, consultation should include parliamentarians as many of the social problems plaguing the nation were created by the law makers themselves.

Liverpool, a lecturer at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), shared with his audience the incorporation of culture in the disciplines offered at the university.

“Education bears different meanings in different countries.

The difference is in the relation of citizen to their country’s culture,” he said.

He noted that too many lawyers see the law as a business to make money, but fail to recognise the importance of the nation’s culture.

“There is culture in law and law in culture,” he said.

As he called for integrity in the legal fraternity, Liverpool said the nation’s popular culture has an impact on crime and its control.

“Culture is another layer included in society under crime and justice. The law has its own lexicon; its own space; its own mystery, but it does not exist in isolation,” he said.

He implored judicial officers to become aware of the culture of the people as they move towards improving the justice system and enhancing the delivery of justice.



