US consular check-in goes paperless

By MIRANDA LA ROSE Saturday, September 17 2016

THE United States Embassy in Port-of- Spain has introduced the Paperless Gate Entry List (PGEL) system to improve customer service and readiness in the visa application process.

The PGEL is an electronic check-in process that facilitates smoother entry of applicants to the waiting room for interviews a statement from the US Embassy said.



The Embassy said that US Ambassador to this country, John Estrada, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative on Tuesday as he greeted applicants waiting for interviews.



It quoted him as saying, “The Consular Section is committed to providing courteous and efficient service by embracing technology and innovation as we look for ways to continuously improve the visa applicant experience.



We believe the Paperless Gate Entry system will reduce the amount of time applicants wait outside the Embassy.” The release said the PGEL comes at a time when the Embassy was anticipating a surge in tourist visa applications as peak visa numbers issued ten years ago are due to expire this year.



The system allows Embassy greeters to verify appointments with accurate and timely information.



Going paperless has decreased the influx of documents in the section and improved internal case management and processing.



The US Embassy in Port-of-Spain is the third US Caribbean post to adopt the modernised precheck system, the release said.



Meanwhile, applicants are still encouraged to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their appointment time with their confirmation page which will be returned to them after check-in.



More detailed information about the overall visa application process is available online at http:// trinidadandtobago.



usvisa-info.com or via the telephone service at 868-224- 3099.



Telephone hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Monday to Friday.







