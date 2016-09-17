|
|Saturday, September 17 2016
A PROPOSAL to regulate the closing hours for bars and nightclubs, strengthening of the municipal police force as well as a return of the wrecking service have been suggested by an inter-agency task force compromising both civil and law enforcement agencies to curb the escalating crime rate in Central Trinidad. Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan yesterday said these suggestions arose out of a meeting with the Corporation’s inter-agency team which focused on the crime situation in the central borough.
“We discussed matters on how we can make the community peaceful and one of the proposals is the closing hours of bars, and what we decided is to continue that conversation with the bars, with the community, so like 2am, the bars could close and that would help in terms of family life,” Mayor Boodhan said, adding, “and this is where the community comes in to assist in the fight against crime.” “It is a proposal, we don’t have any authority to say the bars should close 2am or 3am or what but what we are saying is it came out as an idea and people are looking at it, they would have their say on it, then we could do it on an experimental trial basis.” Boodhan noted that the issue of illegal street vending was also discussed saying the need for additional municipal officers was needed to compliment the present force of four municipal police officers.
